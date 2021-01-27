Arizona Wildcats women's soccer season to start Feb. 4

Who's up for some springtime soccer?

After having the 2020 spring season canceled and the fall season postponed until 2021, the Arizona Wildcats finally have a soccer schedule for this year.

The Wildcats, who have reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament each of the last three seasons, will play a 16-game schedule. The first four are non-conference matches and the remaining 12 are against Pac-12 schools.

Arizona will host nine home matches and seven on the road. In addition, the NCAA Tournament will have only 48 teams instead of the usual 64, so each game for the Cats is impactful.

Here's the full schedule, home games are designated in bold:

Feb 4 (Thu) — at Grand Canyon; 6 p.m.

Feb 7 (Sun) — vs. UTEP; 1 p.m.

Feb 13 (Sat) — vs. New Mexico State; 5 p.m.

Feb 20 (Sat) — vs. Northern Arizona; 6 p.m.

Feb 26 (Fri) — vs. UCLA; 6 p.m.

Mar 5 (Fri) — vs. Washington; 6 p.m.