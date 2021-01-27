 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats women's soccer season to start Feb. 4
Arizona Soccer

Arizona Wildcats women's soccer season to start Feb. 4

Wildcats play ASU twice

092219-spt-ua soccer-p16.JPG

TCU Horned Frogs midfielder Julia Lucero (14) swipes the ball away from Arizona Wildcats forward Jill Aguilera (14) during a game at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium Saturday night, Sept. 21, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Who's up for some springtime soccer?

After having the 2020 spring season canceled and the fall season postponed until 2021, the Arizona Wildcats finally have a soccer schedule for this year.

The Wildcats, who have reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament each of the last three seasons, will play a 16-game schedule. The first four are non-conference matches and the remaining 12 are against Pac-12 schools.

Arizona will host nine home matches and seven on the road. In addition, the NCAA Tournament will have only 48 teams instead of the usual 64, so each game for the Cats is impactful.

Here's the full schedule, home games are designated in bold:

Feb 4 (Thu) — at Grand Canyon; 6 p.m.

Feb 7 (Sun) — vs. UTEP; 1 p.m.

Feb 13 (Sat) — vs. New Mexico State; 5 p.m.

Feb 20 (Sat) — vs. Northern Arizona; 6 p.m.

Feb 26 (Fri) — vs. UCLA; 6 p.m.

Mar 5 (Fri) — vs. Washington; 6 p.m.

Mar 7 (Sun) — vs. Washington State; TBD

Mar 12 (Fri) — at Oregon State; 8 p.m.

Mar 14 (Sun) — at Oregon; 1 p.m.

Mar 19 (Fri) — vs. Arizona State; 6 p.m.

Mar 26 (Fri) — at USC; 1:30 p.m.

Apr 2 (Fri) — vs. Stanford; 6 p.m.

Apr 4 (Sun) — vs. California; 1 p.m.

Apr 9 (Fri) — at Colorado; 1:30 p.m.

Apr 11 (Sun) — at Utah; 12 p.m.

Apr 16 (Fri) — at Arizona State; 7 p.m.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona freshman Dalen Terry on Wildcats' chemistry, rivalry memories and remembering Kobe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News