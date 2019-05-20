The Arizona women's golf team has advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals, but its seed and next opponent are still up in the air.
The defending national champion Wildcats will most likely be the No. 6 seed. The third round of stroke play was called due to darkness Monday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with several teams still on the course.
UA would face No. 3-seeded USC in the quarters if scores hold. Arizona got its round in on time, and had a 28-over 904 total through six rounds. USC didn't have all of its players finish.
Texas is in line to be the No. 1 seed and Duke would be No. 2. Arkansas, Wake Forest, Stanford and Auburn are also in the top eight.
The quarterfinals are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with the semifinals to follow at 1 p.m. Both rounds will air on the Golf Channel.
The championship will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday on the Golf Channel.
Among individuals, Arizona's Bianca Pagdanganan finished third with a 2-under 217. Arkansas' Maria Fassi won the national title with an 8-under 211.
UA's Haley Moore is tied for 16th with a 5-over 224. Several players with a score close to hers were still on the course when darkness hit.