The seventh-ranked Arizona women's golf team shot 14 over par to edge host UNLV by four strokes at the Rebel Beach Invitational on Tuesday. It was the Wildcats' first win of the spring season since winning the Pac-12 Preview to close out the fall schedule in November.
Bianca Pagdanganan led the way for the Wildcats, finishing at 3 over par in a tie for third. Haley Moore, UA's national championship hero from a season ago, shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish at 4 over in a tie for sixth.
Arizona freshman Ya Chun Chang posted her lowest round of the season with a 2-under-par 70. She led the field in pars for the week (39) and finished eighth at 5 over.
Yu-Sang Hou, who had six top-20 finishes last year in eight events, shot a final-round 78 to finish in a tie for 13th. Hou entered the week ranked as the No. 44 amateur player in the world after finishing in a tie for second at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge earlier this month.
Sandra Nordaas carded an even-par 72 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 20th.
The Wildcats next host the Wildcat Invitational at Sewailo Golf Club on March 11-12.