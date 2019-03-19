Tony Amato, who has transformed the Arizona Wildcats women's soccer program from an also-ran into a regular NCAA Tournament team, will stay in Tucson for the foreseeable future.
The UA announced Tuesday that it has signed Amato to a new, three-year contract that runs through the 2021 season. Amato is 67-40-15 in six seasons. The Wildcats have made the NCAA Tournament four times in the last five years; last year's team went 13-6-2 and advanced to the second round of the postseason.
Former UA athletic director Greg Byrne hired Amato away from Stephen F. Austin University in December 2012. Amato's Ladyjacks teams won won back-to-back league titles before he came to Tucson.
“We are excited to have Tony continue leading our outstanding soccer program at the University of Arizona,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a news release. “Tony has built and guided a program of excellence on the field, in the classroom and in our community. Arizona Soccer has established itself as a premier program in college soccer with sustained success that has elevated it to national prominence. Most importantly, this program has continually educated and developed student-athletes into future leaders in our community. Our soccer program has accomplished many great things under Tony’s leadership, and we look forward to Arizona Soccer continuing to be a point of pride for the University of Arizona.”
Amato said he was "thankful" for the support Heeke and UA coach Robert C. Robbins have shown him in recent years.
“I believe in their leadership and am excited about the future of Arizona Athletics and the university …" he said. "I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished since 2013 and look forward to our growth in the years ahead.”