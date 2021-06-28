Arizona women's golf coach Laura Ianello signs 5-year extension to stay with Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats women's golf head coach Laura Ianello signed a five-year contract extension that will run through the 2026 season.

Ianello's new contract comes after the UA's run to the NCAA semifinals this past season. The Wildcats are the only program to advance to the semifinals in match play in each of the last three NCAA championships, including the 2018 national championship.

"Laura has continuously shown that she is an elite caliber coach that has developed Arizona women's golf into a national powerhouse," said UA athletic director Dave Heeke in a news release.

"The Wildcats are the only team to reach the semifinals of the NCAA Championships in each of the last three seasons, which showcases the comprehensive excellence of Laura as a leader. Our women's golf student-athletes represent our athletics department and our university with tremendous pride and distinction, and that is a tremendous testament to the program Laura has built. She is a proud Wildcat, and the future of Arizona women's golf continues to shine brightly under her leadership."

Ianello, a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year who played at Arizona from 2000-03, has led the Wildcats to eight trips to the NCAA championships in 11 seasons.

"My goals at Arizona are to continue to build a championship legacy and help our student-athletes excel on and off the course," Ianello said. "Being a Wildcat, and having worn the red and blue, motivates me to make the University of Arizona a world class training center for our current and future student-athletes to become champions and proudly represent this tremendous university."

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

