Arizona women's golf selected for NCAA Regionals

The Arizona Wildcats women's golf team is heading back to the NCAA Regionals. The Wildcats were selected as the No. 4 seed in the Albuquerque Regional, qualifying for the NCAA's for a 29th-straight season.

Arizona will compete in a field of 12 teams and six individuals with the event held at the Championship Course hosted by the University of New Mexico beginning May 9. Oregon, Florida and Texas round out the top three seeds in the region in front of UA.

The NCAA expanded the women's golf championship field from four regional sites to six this season. The top four teams and two individuals (not on advancing team) in each region will move on to the NCAA Championships.

The Wildcats have had several successful trips to the NCAA's in year's past, most notably winning the national championship in 2018. Last season, the Cats made it as far as the semifinal round after beating No. 1 seed Stanford in the quarterfinals.

Arizona has had an up-and-down season to this point, finishing third at the Pac-12 Preview event in November, a 12th-place finish at the Northrop Gorman Challenge in March before regaining form in April with a 5th-place finish at the Pac-12 Championships.

Contact sports producer Alec White at

