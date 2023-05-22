A tough final day left the UA women’s golf team just three shots out of making the eight-team match play.

The Wildcats shot a 6-over 294 Monday — its worst round of the NCAA Championships — to miss making the cut. The top eight teams after Monday’s round advance to match play quarterfinals Tuesday.

UA entered the day tied for seventh at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale but finished tied for ninth with New Mexico with an 11-over 1,163 total. Pepperdine placed eighth with an 8-over 1,160.

The quarterfinal matchups will be No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Pepperdine, No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 5 USC, No. 3 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Florida State and No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Texas A&M. The semifinals will be held after the quarters Tuesday, with the championship Wednesday.

Wildcat Nena Wongthanavimok shot a 1-under in the final round to finish tied for seventh with a 6-under 282. Stanford’s Rose Zhang won the individual crown with a 10-under 278.

Other UA scores, with final round, total score and placement are Carolina Melgrati (81, 296, tied for 58th), Gile Bite Starkute (74, 297, tied for 61st), Lilas Pinthier (72, 299, 63rd) and Julia Misemer (77, 302, 69th).