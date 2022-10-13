Arizona's Alayna Johnson knows Wildcats need to start faster — starting Friday against No. 7 Stanford

As the Arizona Wildcats fell to 1-5 in Pac-12 play, sophomore middle blocker Alayna Johnson talked about the difference in competition.

Consider: Washington, USC and Stanford are all 5-1 in conference play heading into this weekend. Colorado, Oregon and Washington State are each 4-2. Four teams sit in the top 17 nationally in terms of RPI.

“The speed of the game is a lot different," Johnson, 19, said. "It's just a lot faster and the people are a lot bigger."

The Wildcats lost their two matches they played last weekend, taking both USC and UCLA to four sets in the home defeats.

Johnson’s three kills helped the Wildcats win the second set of the USC match. She finished with six kills and three blocks.

Arizona will get a couple more chances for wins this weekend at home, starting with Friday’s 6 p.m. match against seventh-ranked Stanford (10-4, 5-1). The Wildcats will face Cal (7-9, 0-6) on Sunday at noon.

Johnson knows the Wildcats will need to play better to stop a weeks-long skid. Since starting 10-1, the Wildcats have lost five of their six conference matches. They were swept at Utah and Oregon before struggling against the Los Angeles schools.

"I think we need to learn to start strong in games, just starting off with a lot of energy and finishing with a lot of energy," Johnson said. "We often have trouble doing that throughout the whole game."

A native of Worthington, Ohio, Johnson comes from an athletic family. Her father, Ken, starred at Ohio State and was a second-round pick of the Miami Heat in the 2001 NBA Draft — three picks after former Wildcat Loren Woods. Alayna Johnson has one older sister and three younger brothers.

Johnson has seen an increased role in her sophomore season. Last year, Johnson played in 31 sets — the 11th-highest figure on the team. She has played in 62 sets already this season.

"It creates a lot more pressure just having to go in and make a difference," she said. "Knowing that I’m out there and I have to score when I get up to hit and be ready for this block every single time."

Before every match, Johnson looks to her faith to get her ready.