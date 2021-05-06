Arizona's Brad Reeves wins Pac-12 Golfer of the Year; Jim Anderson named Coach of the Year

The Pac-12 Conference released its men's golf postseason awards Thursday and the Arizona Wildcats took home several top honors.

Arizona senior golfer Brad Reeves won the Pac-12 Men's Golfer of the Year and UA coach Jim Anderson was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Reeves and his teammate senior Trevor Werbylo were named to the All-Pac-12 First Team. Redshirt senior David Laskin and sophomore Chase Sienkiewicz made All-Pac-12 Second Team.

The Wildcats are in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history, winning the Pac-12 Championship on April 28 by shooting 41-under and earning a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Regionals.

It's the first time since 2004 that the team has won the conference and just the fourth time in school history.

Reeves has had a stellar senior season with the Cats, winning the Pac-12 individual crown after beating Stanford's Henry Shimp in a two-hole playoff. Reeves also won the Arizona Intercollegiate in February for his first tournament victory of his college career.