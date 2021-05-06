Arizona's Brad Reeves wins Pac-12 Golfer of the Year; Jim Anderson named Coach of the Year

The Pac-12 Conference released its men's golf postseason awards Thursday and the Arizona Wildcats took home several top honors.
Arizona senior golfer Brad Reeves won the Pac-12 Men's Golfer of the Year and UA coach Jim Anderson was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year.
Reeves and his teammate senior Trevor Werbylo were named to the All-Pac-12 First Team. Redshirt senior David Laskin and sophomore Chase Sienkiewicz made All-Pac-12 Second Team.
The Wildcats are in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history, winning the Pac-12 Championship on April 28 by shooting 41-under and earning a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Regionals.
It's the first time since 2004 that the team has won the conference and just the fourth time in school history.
Reeves has had a stellar senior season with the Cats, winning the Pac-12 individual crown after beating Stanford's Henry Shimp in a two-hole playoff. Reeves also won the Arizona Intercollegiate in February for his first tournament victory of his college career.
The Northern California native is the seventh UA golfer all-time to be named the conference's Golfer of the Year and the first to do so since Chris Nallen in 2004. Reeves placed in the top 10 in four different tournaments and his 70.1 season scoring average ranked second-lowest in the Pac-12.
Anderson is the second UA men's golf coach to win Coach of the Year, joining Rick LaRose who earned the honor three times (1987, 1991, 2004). Under Anderson this year, the Wildcats won three tournaments — the most since 2004: Arizona Intercollegiate, The Prestige and the Pac-12 Championship.
Anderson is in his ninth season as the Wildcats' coach and will lead the team into the Cle Elum Regionals from May 17-19 as a No. 4 seed with the hopes of advancing to the NCAA Championships.
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.
On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA