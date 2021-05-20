Arizona's Clancy Shields named Pac-12 Men's Tennis Coach of the Year; several UA players earn top honors

The Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team capped off the best season in program history by taking home a handful of the conference's postseason awards.

Clancy Shields was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his fifth season at the helm, marking the second year in a row the UA coach has earned the award ('19, '21).

Under Shields, the Wildcats won a program-high 21 wins 2021 and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. Arizona knocked off Michigan and Kentucky in the first two rounds before falling to No. 3 Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

Clancy Shields wins his second straight PAC-12 Coach of the Year award! #SaguaroSoldiers pic.twitter.com/V6XdFEcpI3 — Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) May 20, 2021

Several Arizona players were also recognized, including Gustaf Strom who won Freshman of the Year and was the lone Wildcat selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team.