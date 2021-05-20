 Skip to main content
Arizona's Clancy Shields named Pac-12 Men's Tennis Coach of the Year; several UA players earn top honors
Arizona Wildcats

051621-tuc-spt-hansensundaynotes3-p1

Arizona coach Clancy Shields lead the Wildcats to their first Sweet 16 appearance.

 Eddie Justice, Arizona athletics

The Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team capped off the best season in program history by taking home a handful of the conference's postseason awards.

Clancy Shields was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his fifth season at the helm, marking the second year in a row the UA coach has earned the award ('19, '21).

Under Shields, the Wildcats won a program-high 21 wins 2021 and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. Arizona knocked off Michigan and Kentucky in the first two rounds before falling to No. 3 Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

Several Arizona players were also recognized, including Gustaf Strom who won Freshman of the Year and was the lone Wildcat selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team.

Strom — the first UA player ever to win Pac-12 FOTY — ranked in the top 50 nationally in singles competition and compiled a team-best 18-3 record in his first season with the Cats. His 18 wins ranked second in the conference and he'll compete in the NCAA Singles Championships later this month. 

Jonas Ziverts was named to All-Pac-12 Second team for the next second time in his career after going 11-9 in singles play. Seniors Filip Malbasic and Alejandro Reguant rounded out the postseason awards as honorable mentions.

Malbasic had the second-most singles wins on the team with 15, while Reguant ends his collegiate career as the winningest player in Arizona history with 144 overall victories.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

