Arizona's Delaney Schnell repeats as Women's Pac-12 one-meter dive champion

Arizona's Delaney Schnell repeats as Women's Pac-12 one-meter dive champion

Tokyo Olympics Diving

Delaney Schnell competes in the women's diving 10-meter platform preliminary at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

 Dmitri Lovetsky, Associated Press

Arizona Wildcat and Olympic silver medalist Delaney Schnell is a champion once again.

The UA senior and Tucson High grad won the women's 1-meter Pac-12 Championship Wednesday afternoon with a score of 332.55, marking the second consecutive season Schnell has placed first in the event. 

Her latest accomplishment adds to her already-decorated resume.

Schnell is now a three-time overall Pac-12 champion, having also won last year's platform diving title — an event she holds the Arizona school record in. She  competed in last summer's 2020 Tokyo Olympics, placing as a silver medalist in 10-meter Synchronized Platform. 

During the 2021-22 season, Schnell was named the Pac-12 Diver of the Month in November.

She will wrap up her season over the next month with the rest of the Pac-12 Diving Championships taking place at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center Wednesday through Saturday before competing in the NCAA Championships in Atlanta from March 16-19. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

