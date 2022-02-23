Arizona's Delaney Schnell repeats as Women's Pac-12 one-meter dive champion

Arizona Wildcat and Olympic silver medalist Delaney Schnell is a champion once again.

The UA senior and Tucson High grad won the women's 1-meter Pac-12 Championship Wednesday afternoon with a score of 332.55, marking the second consecutive season Schnell has placed first in the event.

QUEEN D! QUEEN D! QUEEN D! 👑 Our diving queen does it again. Your back-to-back PAC12 1m champion with a score of 332.55, DELANEY SCHNELL pic.twitter.com/AidP2jxdir — Arizona Swim & Dive (@ArizonaSwimDive) February 23, 2022

Her latest accomplishment adds to her already-decorated resume.

Schnell is now a three-time overall Pac-12 champion, having also won last year's platform diving title — an event she holds the Arizona school record in. She competed in last summer's 2020 Tokyo Olympics, placing as a silver medalist in 10-meter Synchronized Platform.

During the 2021-22 season, Schnell was named the Pac-12 Diver of the Month in November.

She will wrap up her season over the next month with the rest of the Pac-12 Diving Championships taking place at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center Wednesday through Saturday before competing in the NCAA Championships in Atlanta from March 16-19.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.