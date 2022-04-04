 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Delaney Schnell wins Pac-12 Diver of the Year, Dwight Dumais named Coach of the Year

Delaney Schnell is the Pac-12's Diver of the Year for the second consecutive season. 

 Amy Sanderson / Cal Sport Media via AP

Arizona Wildcats diver Delaney Schnell was awarded 2022 Women's Pac-12 Diver of the Year for the second consecutive season while UA's diving coach Dwight Dumais was named the conference's Women's Diving Coach of the Year. 

Schnell's senior year as a Wildcat was one for the record books as she won the Pac-12 championship in both the 3-meter and 1-meter dives in February at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center in Tucson. Last season, she won the platform and 1-meter conference championships en route to her first Pac-12 Diver of the Year award.

Dumais, once a five-time All-American diver at Stanford, has been on UA's coaching staff since 2018 after previously coaching at Texas for nearly a decade (2010-18). He's just the second Arizona coach to earn Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors, joining Omar Ojeda (2015).

After taking home two Pac-12 titles in February, Schnell competed in the NCAA Championships in March where she placed fourth in the 3-meter dive, fifth in the 1-meter dive and was the national runner-up in the platform dive.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

