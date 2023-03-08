Three Arizona track and field athletes will make their way to Albuquerque, New Mexico, this week for the NCAA Indoor Championships, and to anyone who’s been following the Wildcats this spring, the names should be of little surprise.

Jordan Geist will take part in both the men’s shot put (7 p.m. Saturday) and men’s weight throw (7 p.m. Friday), Talie Bonds will compete in the 60-meter hurdles (prelims at 4:55 p.m. Friday) and Alexa Porpaczy will fly in the high jump (1 p.m. Saturday).

The championships can be streamed live on ESPN+.

The Wildcats qualified for the Indoor Championships by being ranked in the top 16 in their respective disciplines.

Geist, the 2018 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and the conference’s 2019 and 2021 men’s field Athlete of the Year, is ranked first nationally in the shot put, with his nine best throws this year also the nine best throws by an NCAA male competitor this year.

Geist, who hails from Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, is ranked 13th in the weight throw entering this weekend.

Bonds, of Las Vegas, has set the UA record in the 60-meter hurdles three times this season and ranks eighth nationally heading into the championship event.

Porpaczy heads to New Mexico ranked 14th in the high jump. The White Rock, British Columbia, native recently earned a lifetime best mark of 1.85 meters at the Don Kirby Invitational, held at the same facility (Albuquerque Convention Center) as this week’s championships.

Kristjan Sigfinnson (high jump) and Katie Daily (pole vault) had earned provisional NCAA qualifying marks at the recent Ken Shannon Invitational, but competition from elsewhere nationally pushed both outside the top 16.