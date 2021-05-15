Arizona's Geist, Noenning, Summerset all capture Pac-12 titles

Three Arizona Wildcats won Pac-12 titles on Day 2 of the conference meet, held Saturday in Los Angeles.

Jordan Geist, Samantha Noennig and Justice Summerset taking won shot put and high jump titles.

Geist posted a mark of 20.35 meters (66 feet 9.25 inches), winning his third Pac-12 title.

Noennig won the women's title, throwing 17.32m (56-10) on the way to her second consecutive championship. She won the 2019 title while at Arizona State; last year's conference meet was canceled because of the pandemic.

And Summerset cleared 2.20m (7-2.5), winning his first Pac-12 title in the event. The senior finished as high as third in 2018.

The Pac-12 Championships conclude Sunday. They'll be shown live at 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Arizona.

Compiled in part from a news release.