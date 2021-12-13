Arizona's Hou sisters earn LPGA cards, will immediately turn pro

An called the Q-Series experience physically straining and said she’ll have to quarantine for 10 days when she gets back to South Korea.

“I’m excited to be able to travel to different countries,” she said of playing on the LPGA, “and I’m also looking forward to playing with players that I’ve only been able to see on TV.”

Frenchwoman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, winner of the second stage and the leader heading into the final round, was disappointed not to pull off the victory after a final-round 72 to finish second.

“I’m just very happy,” said the former South Carolina Gamecock. “I’m not really allowed to say that, but I’m kind of frustrated of the last round. I guess it’s because I’m a competitor and I love competition and all that.

“But I had a couple friends stopping me from getting mad and be like, ‘Dude you have your LPGA card. Like that’s what you wanted.’ So I’m just focusing on that right now and I can’t wait for what’s coming.”

Atthaya Thitikul, the 18-year-old Thai phenom who was both Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year on the Ladies European Tour, finished solo third.