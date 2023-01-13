Arizona's Iliana Hocking becomes first Wildcat in program history drafted by NWSL, taken by Gotham FC

Arizona Wildcats midfielder Iliana Hocking made history on Thursday, becoming the first UA player drafted to the National Women's Soccer League.

Hocking was taken 44th overall in the fourth round by Gotham FC.

The Anaheim, California native played five seasons for the Wildcats, starting 84 matches — the second-most in UA history; she played 4,331 career minutes. Hocking concluded her Arizona career with five goals and four assists.

"Iliana is one of the most competitive people I know," head coach Becca Moros said in a press release. "Her passion for the game and drive are unmatched. I'm excited to watch her continue to grow as she takes on this new challenge in the pros."

Before Moros was announced as head coach of the Wildcats in 2021, she was the interim head coach of Gotham FC when the club finished as runners-up in the Challenge Cup.