 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Arizona's Iliana Hocking becomes first Wildcat in program history drafted by NWSL, taken by Gotham FC

UA vs TCU Womens Soccer

Arizona Wildcats midfielder Iliana Hocking (21) moves the ball across the field during a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mulcahy Soccer Stadium Saturday night, Sept. 21, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats midfielder Iliana Hocking made history on Thursday, becoming the first UA player drafted to the National Women's Soccer League.

Hocking was taken 44th overall in the fourth round by Gotham FC. 

People are also reading…

The Anaheim, California native played five seasons for the Wildcats, starting 84 matches — the second-most in UA history; she played 4,331 career minutes. Hocking concluded her Arizona career with five goals and four assists. 

"Iliana is one of the most competitive people I know," head coach Becca Moros said in a press release. "Her passion for the game and drive are unmatched. I'm excited to watch her continue to grow as she takes on this new challenge in the pros." 

Before Moros was announced as head coach of the Wildcats in 2021, she was the interim head coach of Gotham FC when the club finished as runners-up in the Challenge Cup. 

The NWSL, now in its 11th season, will begin regular season play in March. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News