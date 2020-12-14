 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona's Jemarl Baker wins Pac-12 Player of the Week award

Arizona's Jemarl Baker wins Pac-12 Player of the Week award

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats guard Jemarl Baker Jr. (3) shoots a jump shot during the second half of Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks men's basketball game at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 7, 2020. Arizona won 96-53 against NAU.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona guard Jemarl Baker won the Pac-12 Player of the Week award Monday after hitting his first seven 3-pointers en route to a 33-point effort against NAU.

Baker beat out Oregon's N'Faly Dante, who had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Ducks' win at Washington and 22 points on 10-for-10 shooting at home against Florida A&M.

In three games overall on the week, Baker averaged 19.7 points on 64.7% shooting while making 10 of 20 3s. He also averaged 2.0 assists, 2.0 turnovers and 1.0 steals.

UA also nominated Bennedict Mathurin for Pac-12 Freshman of the Week but the award was given to USC's Evan Mobley. Mathurin averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and shot 57.1% in UA's three home wins while Mobley had 22 points and 11 rebounds in the Trojans' home win over UC Irvine.

WSU's Andrej Jakimovski was also nominated after averaginbg 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in the Cougars' two home wins.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Candidates to replace Kevin Sumlin as Arizona Wildcats' head coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News