Athletic and academic All-Americans Jordan Geist and Delaney Schnell are Arizona’s recipients of Tom Hansen Conference Medals from the Pac-12.

Per the league, “a Conference Medal is awarded annually to each member institution’s outstanding senior male and female student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.”

Geist was this year’s NCAA outdoor and indoor champion in the shot put. He’s also a two-time first-team Academic All-American, a three-time Pac-12 Men’s Field Athlete of the Year and a six-time Pac-12 champion in the shot put, discus and hammer throw.

Schnell, who attended Tucson High School, was the 2023 NCAA platform diving champion and this year’s Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in the 10-meter synchronized platform event is a three-time Pac-12 Diver of the Year and a three-time conference 1-meter champion, among other achievements.

Other Hansen Medal recipients included Arizona State thrower Turner Washington, who attended Canyon del Oro High School and began his college career at the UA.