 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
TRACK AND FIELD

Arizona's Jordan Geist named first-team Academic All-American

  • Updated
Jordan Geist

Jordan Geist

UA thrower Jordan Geist was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American for track and field on Thursday, accomplishing a rare feat.

Geist is just the eighth men’s track and field athlete from the UA to be named a first-team academic All-American, and the first since 2019, when Cody Dalton and Gustavs Kehris earned the honor.

Geist finished third in the shot put during the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, then opted to redshirt the outdoor season. He will return for a fifth and final season in 2023. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News