Arizona's Jordan Geist named first-team Academic All-American

UA thrower Jordan Geist was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American for track and field on Thursday, accomplishing a rare feat.

Geist is just the eighth men’s track and field athlete from the UA to be named a first-team academic All-American, and the first since 2019, when Cody Dalton and Gustavs Kehris earned the honor.

Geist finished third in the shot put during the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, then opted to redshirt the outdoor season. He will return for a fifth and final season in 2023.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

