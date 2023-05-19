Arizona senior thrower Jordan Geist has been named the Pac-12 Men’s Field Athlete of the Year.

Geist is now a three-time winner of the award (2019, 2021, 2023). He was also named the 2018 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

Geist most recently won the shot put and hammer throw at the Pac-12 Championships, giving him six career conference titles — tied for the most in league history. Geist's four victories in the shot put are the most by a male athlete in the Pac-12.

Before the conference championships, Geist traveled back to his home state to compete at the Penn Relays, where he won the shot put and set the meet record in the event of 20.92 meters (68 feet, 7.75 inches). He holds the collegiate and high school records in the event.

Geist transitioned into the outdoor season after winning the shot put at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March. He was named a first-team All-American, the USTFCCCA West Region Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year and set the Arizona school record in the indoor shot over the course of the season.