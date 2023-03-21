The honors keep rolling in for Arizona thrower Jordan Geist.

Geist was named the USTFCCCA Men's National Athlete of the Week and the Pac-12 Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after an impressive performance in his outdoor season debut.

Geist broke the school record in the men’s hammer throw last weekend at the Island Relays in Freeport, Bahamas. His personal-best launch of 73.94 meters (242 feet, 7 inches), which won the event, also was an NCAA-leading throw — by over 2.5 meters.

At the NCAA Indoor Championships, Geist won the shot put, his primary event, with a throw of 21.15 meters (69-4.75), earning his first NCAA championship.

Geist was named a first-team All-American in the shot put and an honorable-mention All-American in the weight throw for the indoor season. Last week, he also was named the USTFCCCA West Region Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.