Arizona's 'little wizard' is playing, impressing as a true freshman

Gianna Christiansen started playing soccer at a very young age. Her father, Cory, played in the Major Arena Professional Soccer league with the Milwaukee Waves.
“When I was like a little girl, I just remember being on the sidelines watching him play and watching him and all his friends play and I just kind of fell in love with it,” Christiansen said. “Like during halftime, me and all the other kids would go out and just be kicking the ball around, so I guess I just grew up on the soccer field because of him.”
It makes sense, then, that Christiansen is playing right away at Arizona, too. The midfielder admitted the transition from Orange County's Santa Margarita High School to the UA has been exciting.
“I really like how intense college is compared to high school,” said Christiansen, whose Wildcats (3-3) will host Gonzaga (7-1) Thursday night. “High school was like really fun because the whole school would support you and you’re playing for your school, so I think that college is just the perfect amount of intensity but also you’re having fun supporting the school and the school is supporting you.”
Christiansen also has high admiration for head coach Becca Moros, calling her one of the greatest coaches she has ever played under.
“I’m just super excited to keep learning from her and all of her experience that she has playing soccer,” Christiansen said.
While most freshmen tend to typically play a limited role, Christiansen has been shot out of a cannon to begin her college career. Through six matches, she ranks fifth on the team with 442 minutes played. Though she has yet to score a goal, Christiansen has logged two assists.
Moros calls Christiansen "our little wizard."
“She has qualities and attributes that she brings to the field that nobody else does," Moros said. "She is obviously still a freshman and going to be an even better player every day that passes and throughout her career. I think those qualities she brings fits in really well with the style of play that we established here and that we’re continuing to build.”
Moros has brought a new, possession-oriented style of play to the UA. Fortunately, Christiansen noted that she grew up playing that way.
“(Under) my old club coach, we played like that for like four years, so I’m definitely used to it, and I was looking forward to playing this way,” Christiansen said.
Christiansen said she did not expect to see this type of immediate playing time as a freshman, but she does not take it for granted.
“I have been working hard since the beginning,” Christiansen said. “I obviously wasn’t expecting to play this amount, but it just worked out that way, so I wasn’t expecting it but I’m very grateful for it and I’m just going to keep working and not get complacent.”
The Wildcats beat Nebraska on Sunday to pull to .500. Following Thursday's nonconference finale, they'll open Pac-12 play Sept. 24 at Washington State. Moros likes where her team is headed.
“For me watching this team develop in this short period of time has been exhilarating,” Moros said. “It keeps me up at night. I wake up in the morning thinking about it. I love going to work. I have only been here with the team starting on Aug. 4, so it has been a little over six weeks and I can hardly imagine not having this team and these people here.”
Christiansen added that see hopes to see as many new faces as possible at the home games this season. Thursday marks the Wildcats' last home match until Sept. 30.
“If you’re thinking if I should come or not, definitely come,” Christiansen said. “I think it will be worth it. The team wants you there, the coaches want you there and everyone wants you there, so we love to see new faces and everyone there supporting us.”