Arizona's 'little wizard' is playing, impressing as a true freshman

While most freshmen tend to typically play a limited role, Christiansen has been shot out of a cannon to begin her college career. Through six matches, she ranks fifth on the team with 442 minutes played. Though she has yet to score a goal, Christiansen has logged two assists.

Moros calls Christiansen "our little wizard."

“She has qualities and attributes that she brings to the field that nobody else does," Moros said. "She is obviously still a freshman and going to be an even better player every day that passes and throughout her career. I think those qualities she brings fits in really well with the style of play that we established here and that we’re continuing to build.”

Moros has brought a new, possession-oriented style of play to the UA. Fortunately, Christiansen noted that she grew up playing that way.

“(Under) my old club coach, we played like that for like four years, so I’m definitely used to it, and I was looking forward to playing this way,” Christiansen said.

Christiansen said she did not expect to see this type of immediate playing time as a freshman, but she does not take it for granted.