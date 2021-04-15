Arizona's Malia Hargrove is 'gonna go big' in Friday's NCAA gymnastics championships

“She was fast, she was quick twitched, she’s very coachable,” Court recalled.

Before arriving at the UA, Hargrove was a three-time time Junior Olympic National qualifier and the Nevada State Vault and all-around champion.

Starting Friday, she’ll compete on college gymnastics’ biggest stage. The NCAA Championships will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I love the sport,” she said. “I want to be good at what I do, so I work hard every single day.”

Hargrove’s dedication isn’t limited to gymnastics. She’s also an optical engineering major at Arizona and was in the middle of doing homework last week when she got a call from her mom saying she’d qualified for the championships.

“She asked me if I watched the finals for gymnastics,” Hargrove said, “but I told her no because I was doing homework and then she said that I made it to nationals.”

It took the sophomore a few moments to process the news. A few days earlier, Hargrove and the rest of the GymCats tied for third in the NCAA Regional semifinals — a competition where only the top two teams advanced.

“I thought the season was over and (that) meant I can focus on school,” Hargrove said.