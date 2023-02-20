Fresh of her career-high 35-point performance in Arizona’s dispatching of then-No. 4 Utah — followed by a 19-point effort two days later in a win over No. 21 Colorado — UA fifth-year guard Shaina Pellington was named Pac-12 Player of the week.

ESPN also named Pellington its national women’s basketball player of the week for her efforts in leading the Wildcats (21-6, 11-6 Pac-12), who moved up to No. 14 in the Associated Press poll released Monday, to a pair of home wins over ranked teams.

Pellington shot 67.7% from the floor over the two outings – a 10-point win over the Utes, who came in tied atop the Pac-12 standings, and a 19-point drubbing of the Buffaloes on senior day at McKale Center.

“I was in the groove,” Pellington said. “I feel like once I saw the first one going in, the second one going, the third one going, the fourth one going, it just kept going and going and going.

“And I was just like, ‘That’s great.’ But I also wanted to make sure that I was taking shots that made sense as well, for me and in the flow of the game,” she added. “I focused on continuing to make the shots that I was taking. Not really changing much else. I started off on fire. So I’m happy for that.”

In what might have been her last game at McKale, Pellington eclipsed 1,500 points for her career.

But the efforts of Pellington and the Wildcats this past weekend might just end up leading to more home games for Arizona once all is said and done. By moving up to four spots in this week’s poll to No. 14, the Wildcats are well within striking distance, pending a strong finish to the regular season and in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament, of being on the list to host the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament yet again.

The Wildcats and McKale Center were picked to host last season.

Gamecocks atop AP women’s poll for 35th week, Cats up to 14

While Arizona women’s basketball moved up to No. 14 in the women’s AP poll, and Utah dropped from fourth to No. 8 after falling in Tucson, the top of the poll stayed relatively steady.

Top ranked South Carolina remained No. 1 after their 33rd consecutive victory, an overtime win over Mississippi.

The Gamecocks run of 35 weeks straight is third longest all-time, trailing UConn (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36).

Indiana stayed at No. 2, picking up a first place vote in the process after the Hoosiers’ 14th win in a row. Indiana is 9-0 against AP Top 25 teams this season.

Stanford stayed at No. 3, with UConn leapfrogging No. 5 LSU, going from sixth to fourth.

Colorado, which split with ASU and Arizona, stayed at No. 21.

Middle Tennessee and Illinois both entered the poll, at 24th and 25th respectively.

USC, after falling to both Cal and Stanford, fell out of the poll this week.

Arizona men up to 7th while Houston takes top spot again

Arizona men’s basketball moved up one spot to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after sweeping Utah and Colorado at home last week.

That came after the Wildcats (24-4 overall, 13-4 Pac-12) were given a tentative No. 6 seed overall in the NCAA Tournament during the tournament committee’s early reveal of the top 16 teams Saturday.

This week, Arizona will face only ASU (19-9, 10-7) on Saturday while first-place UCLA (23-4, 4-2) will travel to play at Utah on Thursday and Colorado on Sunday.

If the Wildcats beat ASU on Saturday and USC on March 1, and the Bruins lose one game to either Utah, Colorado or ASU, the Wildcats and Bruins will be playing for the Pac-12 Tournament’s No. 1 seed on March 4 in Los Angeles.

Among other teams the Wildcats have faced this season, UCLA stayed at No. 4, Tennessee dropped from 10 to 11, Indiana dropped from 14 to 17 after two losses, Creighton dropped from 18 to 19 and San Diego State dropped from No. 21 to 22 despite beating Fresno State on the road in its only game of the week (Northwestern moved into the poll at No. 21).