Arizona's Shannon Meisberger qualifies for NCAA final in 400-meter hurdles

Arizona junior Shannon Meisberger ran strong in the 400-meter hurdles Thursday to qualify for Saturday’s final at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Meisberger clocked 56.63 seconds, near her personal best of 56.3, to finish third among the nine qualifiers.

Later Thursday, UA junior Samantha Noennig won All American honors by finishing seventh in the shot put with a toss of 56-7 1/2. Ohio State’s Adelaide Aquilla won the event at 62-3 1/4. Noennig, while competing for ASU, won the national title in 2019 at 59-6 1/4. After transferring to Arizona in the fall, she placed second in the NCAA Indoor Championships with a mark of 58-1/2 in March.

Senior Justice Summerset will compete in the high jump Friday to close his Wildcat career. He placed third in the NCAA finals as a freshman in 2017. The Wildcats’ 4x400 relay team — Maj Williams, Calvin Wilson, Isaac Davis and Johnnie Blockburger— will run in Friday’s final event after qualifying Wednesday with the ninth-best time.

Wildcat sophomore Skylar Sieben will compete Friday in the women’s heptathlon. On Saturday, Lillian Lowe will line up in the high jump on the meet’s last day.

The men’s team title will be on the line Friday with LSU ahead with seven of the 21 events scored. Texas and Southern Mississippi are tied for second.

In the women’s competition, with six of 21 events completed, Georgia leads with 20 points and Oregon is second with 14.