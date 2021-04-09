 Skip to main content
Arizona's Sofia Maldonado Diaz named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

Arizona's Sofia Maldonado Diaz named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

Washington's Claire Hoffman, left, and Arizona's Sofia Maldonado Diaz meet at the net during the Wildcats honer opener against the No. 11 Huskies at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 29, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats freshman Sofia Maldonado Diaz solidified her name in the UA volleyball history books this week. 

Maldonado Diaz was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the first Wildcat to receive those honors since Kim Glass in 2002. Maldonado Diaz was also the only Wildcat included on the All-Pac-12 Team, with junior middle blocker Merle Weidt earning honorable mention honors. 

Maldonado Diaz, a Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico native, finished her breakout season leading the Pac-12 in kills per set (3.63) and aces per set (0.37), and ranked fourth in the conference with 272 kills — 28 aces, which tied for most. She also posted double-digit kills in 16 of Arizona's 21 matches, and led the Wildcats in the same category in 15 of the final 19 contests. 

Arizona's first-year star had 25 kills on .439 hitting against Washington in February, the most kills by an Arizona freshman since 2007. Maldonado Diaz was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week thrice this season. 

Other conference awards:

  • Pac-12 Player of the Year: Dani Drews (Utah)

  • Pac-12 Setter of the Year: Ella May Powell (Washington)

  • Pac-12 Libero of the Year: Zoe Fleck (UCLA)

  • Pac-12 Coach of the Year: Keegan Cook (Washington) 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

