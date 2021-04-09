Arizona's Sofia Maldonado Diaz named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

Arizona Wildcats freshman Sofia Maldonado Diaz solidified her name in the UA volleyball history books this week.

Maldonado Diaz was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the first Wildcat to receive those honors since Kim Glass in 2002. Maldonado Diaz was also the only Wildcat included on the All-Pac-12 Team, with junior middle blocker Merle Weidt earning honorable mention honors.

Maldonado Diaz, a Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico native, finished her breakout season leading the Pac-12 in kills per set (3.63) and aces per set (0.37), and ranked fourth in the conference with 272 kills — 28 aces, which tied for most. She also posted double-digit kills in 16 of Arizona's 21 matches, and led the Wildcats in the same category in 15 of the final 19 contests.

Arizona's first-year star had 25 kills on .439 hitting against Washington in February, the most kills by an Arizona freshman since 2007. Maldonado Diaz was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week thrice this season.

Other conference awards:

Pac-12 Player of the Year: Dani Drews (Utah)

Dani Drews (Utah) Pac-12 Setter of the Year: Ella May Powell (Washington)

Pac-12 Libero of the Year: Zoe Fleck (UCLA)



Pac-12 Coach of the Year: Keegan Cook (Washington)

