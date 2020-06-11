Arizona's Stone Gettings, Tatum Waggoner named Tom Hansen Conference Medal recipients

Arizona Wildcats basketball forward Stone Gettings and track and field runner Tatum Waggoner were named recipients of the Pac-12's Tom Hansen Conference Medal on Thursday, which honors a male and female student-athlete who achieved athletic, academic and leadership success in 2019-20.
The conference medal, recently named after the Pac-12's former commissioner, has been an award since the 1960-61 academic year.
A graduate transfer from Cornell, Gettings studied accounting and entrepreneurship at Eller School of Management and maintained a 4.0 GPA. Gettings, who appeared in 27 games for the Wildcats and averaged 6.6 points per game, was a part of the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) and received CoSIDA Academic All-America honors.
Following the 2020 season, Gettings became Arizona's first-ever recipient of Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year as a men's basketball player. He's also the fourth UA men's basketball player to receive the Hansen Conference Medal, joining Dusan Ristic (2018), Channing Frye ('05), Joe Nehls ('80).
Waggoner, a Phoenix native, also sustained a 4.0 GPA and was a graduate student who studied special education with an emphasis in disabilities. The First Team CoSIDA Academic All-American was a two-year member of the Pac-12 SAAC.
Over her UA career, Waggoner was a five-time All-American in both indoor and outdoor track and field. Waggoner still holds the second-fastest 400-meter dash time.
Here is a complete list of the other 2019-20 Hansen Medal winners:
Women
Arizona: Tatum Waggoner (track and field)
Arizona State: Robbi Ryan (basketball)
California: Abbey Weitzeil (swim and dive)
Colorado: Jalen (J.J.) Tompkins (soccer)
Oregon: Satou Sabally (basketball)
Oregon State: Mikayla Pivec (basketball)
Stanford: Morgan Hentz (volleyball)
UCLA: Madison Kocian (gymnastics)
USC: Louise Hansson (swim and dive)
Utah: Guro Jordheim (skiing)
Washington: Kara Bajema (beach volleyball)
Washington State: Morgan Weaver (soccer)
Men
Arizona: Stone Gettings (basketball)
Arizona State: Tanner Hall (wrestling)
California: Simon Lekressner (soccer)
Colorado: Joe Klecker (cross country)
Oregon: Justin Herbert (football)
Oregon State: Tres Tinkle (basketball)
Stanford: Tanner Beason (soccer)
UCLA: Darnay Holmes (football)
USC: Henry Fusaro (swim and dive)
Utah: Terrell Burgess (football)
Washington: Kasey French (soccer)
Washington State: Anthony Gordon (football)
