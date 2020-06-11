You are the owner of this article.
Arizona's Stone Gettings, Tatum Waggoner named Tom Hansen Conference Medal recipients

University of Arizona vs South Dakota State

Arizona forward Stone Gettings (13) twists his way under the basket looking for room to scoop against South Dakota State in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats basketball forward Stone Gettings and track and field runner Tatum Waggoner were named recipients of the Pac-12's Tom Hansen Conference Medal on Thursday, which honors a male and female student-athlete who achieved athletic, academic and leadership success in 2019-20. 

The conference medal, recently named after the Pac-12's former commissioner, has been an award since the 1960-61 academic year. 

A graduate transfer from Cornell, Gettings studied accounting and entrepreneurship at Eller School of Management and maintained a 4.0 GPA. Gettings, who appeared in 27 games for the Wildcats and averaged 6.6 points per game, was a part of the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) and received CoSIDA Academic All-America honors. 

Following the 2020 season, Gettings became Arizona's first-ever recipient of Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year as a men's basketball player. He's also the fourth UA men's basketball player to receive the Hansen Conference Medal, joining Dusan Ristic (2018), Channing Frye ('05), Joe Nehls ('80). 

Arizona’s Tatum Waggoner has the No. 2 mark in the 400 meters in school history. 

Waggoner, a Phoenix native, also sustained a 4.0 GPA and was a graduate student who studied special education with an emphasis in disabilities. The First Team CoSIDA Academic All-American was a two-year member of the Pac-12 SAAC. 

Over her UA career, Waggoner was a five-time All-American in both indoor and outdoor track and field. Waggoner still holds the second-fastest 400-meter dash time. 

Here is a complete list of the other 2019-20 Hansen Medal winners: 

Women

Arizona: Tatum Waggoner (track and field)

Arizona State: Robbi Ryan (basketball)

California: Abbey Weitzeil (swim and dive)

Colorado: Jalen (J.J.) Tompkins (soccer)

Oregon: Satou Sabally (basketball)

Oregon State: Mikayla Pivec (basketball)

Stanford: Morgan Hentz (volleyball)

UCLA: Madison Kocian (gymnastics)

USC: Louise Hansson (swim and dive)

Utah: Guro Jordheim (skiing)

Washington: Kara Bajema (beach volleyball)

Washington State: Morgan Weaver (soccer)

Men

Arizona: Stone Gettings (basketball)

Arizona State: Tanner Hall (wrestling)

California: Simon Lekressner (soccer)

Colorado: Joe Klecker (cross country)

Oregon: Justin Herbert (football)

Oregon State: Tres Tinkle (basketball)

Stanford: Tanner Beason (soccer)

UCLA: Darnay Holmes (football)

USC: Henry Fusaro (swim and dive)

Utah: Terrell Burgess (football)

Washington: Kasey French (soccer)

Washington State: Anthony Gordon (football) 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

