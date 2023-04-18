Arizona’s Talie Bonds has been named the Pac-12 Women’s Track Athlete of the Week after her record-setting performance at the Mt. SAC Relays in California last weekend.

Bonds won the women’s invitational elite 100-meter hurdles, breaking her own school record with a time of 12.65 seconds. That time ranks third in the nation and fourth in the world this year. It's also the fifth-best mark in Pac-12 history.

Bonds has won three consecutive 100-meter hurdle competitions. Her three fastest times in the event (12.65, 12.67, 12.96) rank third, fourth and seventh in the NCAA.

Bonds placed seventh overall at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 60-meter hurdles and was named a first-team All-American. She matched or broke the UA school record in the event four times.

Bonds, a senior from Las Vegas, also has had multiple top finishes in her secondary event, the high jump. In three competitions this outdoor season, she has won the event twice and placed second once.