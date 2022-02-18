Arizona's Tommy Lloyd named to updated watch list for Naismith Coach of Year award

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd was one of 15 coaches named to the late-season watch list for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

The Wildcats are 23-2 and ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll so far in Lloyd's first season as the Wildcats' coach after a 20-year stint as an assistant at Gonzaga.

Lloyd's former boss at Gonzaga, Mark Few, won the award last season and is also on the late-season watch list this season.

Other coaches named included: Mark Adams of Texas Tech, John Calipari of Kentucky, Ed Cooley of Providence, Scott Drew of Baylor, Steve Forbes of Wake Forest, Greg Gard of Wisconsin, Jeff Linder of Wyoming, Bob McKillop of Davidson, Matt McMahon of Murray State, Bruce Pearl of Auburn, Kelvin Sampson of Houston, Shaka Smart of Marquette and Brad Underwood of Illinois.