Arizona's Yu-Sang Hou makes Pac-12's All-Conference Team

Arizona Wildcats senior Yu-Sang Hou has been named to the Pac-12's All-Conference team in women's golf after leading the Cats to the NCAA Championship semifinals.

Hou, a Taiwan native, ended her Arizona career on a high note and reached the national semifinals for the third time at Arizona. Her 5-3 win over Stanford's Aline Krauter in match play of the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on May 25 helped the Wildcats stun the top-seeded Cardinal.

Hou went on to defeat the Ole Miss' Smilla Sonderby 2-1 in the NCAA semifinals, though Arizona fell to the Rebels 3-2 to close the season.

Hou tied with teammate Gile Bite Starkute as UA's top golfer during NCAA Championship stroke play as the pair finished T-36 at six-over to help Arizona advance to match play.

On May 12 during NCAA Regionals, Hou's score of 66 in the third round was the lowest of her career and ranked as the second lowest individual tournament score at a NCAA Regional in program history.

In 32 collegiate events at Arizona, Hou finished in the top 10 on 13 different occasions and placed top 20 in 24 of them. She was also part of the 2018 team at UA that won the national championship.

