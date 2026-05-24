TV
AUTO RACING
7 a.m., FOX — IndyCar: Indianapolis 500, pre-race
8 a.m., CBSSN — Motocross: MXGP
9:30 a.m., FOX — IndyCar: Indianapolis 500
1 p.m., ATV+ — Formula One: Canadian GP
1 p.m., CBSSN — Motocross: MXGP
3 p.m., PRIME — NASCAR Cup: Coca-Cola 600
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
6 a.m., NBATV — Ville de Dakar vs. Al Ahly
9 a.m., NBATV — RUS Rabat vs. RSSB Tigers
COLLEGE BASEBALL (CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS)
9 a.m., ESPN2 — ACC: Championship
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9 a.m., ESPNN — American: Championship
10 a.m., CBSSN — Conference USA: Championship
11 a.m., ABC — SEC: Championship (also on SECN)
Noon, BTN — Big Ten: Championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
9 a.m., ESPN — Northwestern vs. North Carolina, championship
COLLEGE SOFTBALL (SUPER REGIONALS)
9 a.m., ESPNU — Texas Tech at Florida, Game 3
11:30 a.m., ESPN — Mississippi State at Oklahoma, Game 3
1:30 p.m., ESPN — Arizona State at Texas, Game 3
CYCLING
4:40 a.m., TRU — Giro d’Italia, Stage 15
FOOTBALL
1 p.m., FOX — UFL: Dallas at Louisville
4 p.m., ESPN2 — UFL: St. Louis at Houston
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — DP: Soudal Open, final round
10 a.m., GOLF — PGA: CJ Cup, final round
Noon, CBS — PGA: CJ Cup, final round
HOCKEY (WORLDS)
7:20 a.m., NHLN — Italy vs. Denmark
11:20 a.m., NHLN — Canada vs. Slovakia
MLB
9:15 a.m., NBCPK — Pittsburgh at Toronto
1:10 p.m., DBAX — Colorado at Arizona
1:10 p.m., MLBN — Washington at Atlanta
4:20 p.m., NBCPK — Texas at L.A. Angels
NBA PLAYOFFS
5 p.m., NBC — Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Game 4 (also on NBCPK)
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m., ESPN — Colorado at Vegas, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 a.m., CBSSN — League One: Bolton vs. Stockport
8 a.m., CNBC — EPL: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal FC
8 a.m., NBC — EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton
8 a.m., NBCPK — EPL games
8 a.m., USA — EPL: West Ham United vs. Leeds United
11 a.m., FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa vs. Forge
2 p.m., FS2 — CPL: Cavalry vs. Pacific
4 p.m., FOX — MLS: Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union
6 p.m., CBSSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM vs. Cruz Azul
6 p.m., FOX — MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m., CBS — NWSL: Kansas City vs. Portland
TENNIS
2 a.m., TNT — French Open, first round (also on TRU)
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, first round
8 a.m., TRU — French Open, first round
11 a.m., TNT — French Open, first round (also on TRU)
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, first round (Mon.)
WNBA
Noon, MERC — Phoenix at Atlanta
12:30 p.m., NBC — Dallas at New York (also on NBCPK)
RADIO
MLB
1:10 p.m., 1490-AM — Colorado at Arizona
NBA PLAYOFFS
5 p.m., 1490-AM — Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Game 4
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ABC (Channel 9) ATV+ is Apple TV+ (streaming only) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBS (Channel 13) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MERC is Phoenix Mercury games (13.3 over the air, Ch 19 on Cox) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBC (Channel 4) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) NHLN is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)