TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL (WCWS)
9 a.m., ESPN — Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
11:30 a.m., ESPN — Texas vs. Tennessee
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Alabama vs. UCLA
6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Nebraska vs. Arkansas
CYCLING
4:15 a.m., TRU — Giro d’Italia, Stage 18
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — DP: Austrian Open, first round
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA: Charles Schwab, first round
9 p.m., FS1 — LIV: South Korea, second round
HOCKEY (MEN’S WORLDS)
People are also reading…
7:20 a.m., NHLN — Quarterfinals, teams TBD
11:20 a.m., NHLN — Quarterfinals, teams TBD
MLB
10 a.m., MLBN — L.A. Angels at Detroit
1 p.m., MLBN — Atlanta at Boston
4 p.m., MLBN — Toronto at Baltimore (JIP)
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m., NBC — Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Game 6 (also on NBCPK)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:45 a.m., FS2 — Friendly: Ireland vs. Qatar
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, second round
2 a.m., TNT — French Open, second round (also on TRU)
8 a.m., TRU — French Open, second round
11 a.m., TNT — French Open, second round (also on TRU)
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, third round (Fri.)
2 a.m., TNT — French Open, third round (Fri.)
WNBA
5 p.m., PRIME — Las Vegas at Dallas
7 p.m., PRIME — Indiana at Golden State
RADIO
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m., 1490-AM — Oklahoma City at San Antonio, Game 6
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m., 1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m., 1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Legend: (JIP) — Joined in progress
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBC (Channel 4) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish)