As 2021 season opens, Wildcats believe they're a tournament-level team

Arizona volleyball coach Dave Rubio said his team doesn’t have an identity quite yet, but he knows just what he wants it to be by the end of the year.

“We’re a tournament-level team,” Rubio said. “We have enough talent. By the end, I think we’ll be an excellent team and have a chance to go make a deep run. Our goal is to get to the round of 16.”

The Wildcats, who finished 10-11 in a truncated and delayed season last spring, start their fall 2021 campaign at home against Marist at 10 a.m. Friday as part of the Cactus Classic. Arizona then plays New Mexico State at 6:30 p.m. Friday and UC San Diego at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Arizona follows the tournament with eight additional non-conference matches, a sign of a return to normality after last season’s bizarre Pac-12-only slate.

“I’ve always said the non-conference plays a bigger part in who gets selected to the tournament rather than the conference play,” Rubio said.

However, the veteran coach in his 30th season made it clear that there is little room for error.

For Arizona to be a tournament team, it needs to perform well in the non-conference. Rubio even put a number on it: 10 wins.