As fans return to UA games, athletes, counselors talk about the effect of empty stadiums

The hard work they put in during the uncertain times paid off when practices and games resumed. Although it wasn’t the same with no fans and a constant focus on COVID-19 protocols, the new normal, many said, was worth it.

“I think we’ve all come back with the mindset of we are going to take every game like it’s our last cause we know what it feels like for it to be taken away,” UA softball player Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza said. “We have kind of found that love again to just go out and play and not care about anything else. ”

UA women’s soccer player Madison Goerlinger echoed Palomino-Cardoza’s sentiments.

“I was so grateful to be back playing again and it just made me realize how much I enjoy playing the game,” she said.

Of course, returning to stadiums without fans was a reminder that sports are not the same in a pandemic. Some players said that without the motivating roar of the crowd, they began to rely on their teammates.

Palomino-Cardoza said the softball team created its own energy from within the dugout of Hillenbrand Stadium.