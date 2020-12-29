ASU pulls out of Thursday game at WSU because of COVID-19 issues

ASU postponed its scheduled appearance Thursday at Washington State because of what it called "recent COVID-19 developments within our program."
ASU (4-3) has not played since losing to UTEP 76-63 on Dec. 16 in Tempe, having had a game scheduled for Dec. 22 with Utah postponed because of COVID-19 developments with the Utes. It is unclear if the Sun Devils will be able to face Washington on Saturday.
The move means Washington State will have all week to prepare for a scheduled game with Arizona on Saturday night in Pullman, Wash.
The Wildcats (7-1, 1-1) are scheduled to face Washington on Thursday in Seattle, then fly to Spokane after the game and drive to Pullman on Saturday afternoon.