ASU study shows that college football lags behind NFL when it comes to hiring Black football coaches

“It’s like Dr. Harry Edwards said: For us to get the opportunity to coach or to be in the booth, we have to have five Super Bowl or championship rings,” Harrison said.

One former head football coach working to pay it forward is Fitz Hill, who ran San Jose State’s program from 2001-2004 and is now executive director at Arkansas’ Scott Ford Center for Entrepreneurship and Community Development and Foundation.

Hill, who is Black, had one coach of color in high school. When he joined the staff at Northwestern State in 1989, there were two other Black employees; neither were coaches.

Hill began looking for ways to stand out. He earned his doctorate from Arkansas in 1997 after submitting his thesis, “Examining the barriers restricting employment opportunities relative to the perceptions of African-American football coaches at NCAA Division I-A colleges and universities.”

Four years later, Hill was named San Jose State’s head coach.

“I said, ‘I know how you look at me but I’m not going to let you look at me this way. I’m going to give you something different to look at. I’m going to have to be an anomaly,’” Hill said.