PHOENIX — Arizona State has clinched a win in the 2018-19 Territorial Cup Series over rival Arizona.
ASU rallied in spring sports to pull even with UA at 10.5 points apiece.
The tiebreaker is the higher finish in the national Directors' Cup standings, which ASU leads by an insurmountable 211 points through Wednesday.
With all Directors Cup points counted other than baseball, ASU is No. 22 nationally with 783.5 points, while UA is No. 39 with 572.50. Only ASU will receive baseball points. (Current Directors Cup standings are attached as a PDF)
After the College World Series, ASU will have its highest Directors' Cup finish since at least 2013-14 (No. 27) and perhaps will crack the top 20 for the first time since 2012-13 (No. 18). ASU was No. 31 in 2017-18.
ASU's title in the Territorial Cup Series is its fifth in the last six years. UA won the first three years (2009-10 through 2011-12). The 2012-13 title is disputed, with ASU counting men's indoor track towards its total and claiming a tiebreaker victory based on a higher finish in the Directors' Cup standings.
So over a decade, ASU leads 5-4 overall in undisputed titles.
ASU's series points in 2018-19 were in football, women's cross country, men's basketball, women's basketball (half point), women's swimming, gymnastics, baseball, men's golf, women's tennis, men's tennis and women's outdoor track.
UA's points were in men's cross country, soccer, volleyball, women's basketball (half point), men's swimming, softball, men's indoor track, women's indoor track, men's outdoor track, women's golf and beach volleyball.