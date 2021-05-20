 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis officially named to Lithuania's preliminary U19 World Cup team
editor's pick

Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis officially named to Lithuania's preliminary U19 World Cup team

University of Arizona vs Washington

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0), top, celebrates with forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) after his game winner from the corner in the in the final seconds against Washington in the second half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., February 27, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona rising sophomores Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis have been named to Lithuania's preliminary roster for the U19 World Cup at Latvia in July.

The brothers returned to Lithuania last month and have been expected to play for their junior national team in the FIBA event in nearby Latvia from July 3-11. Since Lithuania is grouped with Canada, Senegal and Japan, they could face teammate Bennedict Mathurin if he joins Canada.

Incoming UA center Oumar Ballo is scheduled to play in the U19 World Cup for Mali, while rising sophomore Dalen Terry has been invited to try out next month for USA Basketball's U19 team.

Lithuania's roster also includes point guard Augustas Marciulionis, who played for the same Rytas Vilnius club that Azuolas Tubelis did in 2019-20 and the two are good friends. Marciulionis, the son of Lithuanian basketball legend Sarunas Marciulionis, has drawn U.S. recruiting attention but is not currently believed to be a UA target.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News