Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis officially named to Lithuania's preliminary U19 World Cup team

Arizona rising sophomores Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis have been named to Lithuania's preliminary roster for the U19 World Cup at Latvia in July.

The brothers returned to Lithuania last month and have been expected to play for their junior national team in the FIBA event in nearby Latvia from July 3-11. Since Lithuania is grouped with Canada, Senegal and Japan, they could face teammate Bennedict Mathurin if he joins Canada.

Incoming UA center Oumar Ballo is scheduled to play in the U19 World Cup for Mali, while rising sophomore Dalen Terry has been invited to try out next month for USA Basketball's U19 team.

Lithuania's roster also includes point guard Augustas Marciulionis, who played for the same Rytas Vilnius club that Azuolas Tubelis did in 2019-20 and the two are good friends. Marciulionis, the son of Lithuanian basketball legend Sarunas Marciulionis, has drawn U.S. recruiting attention but is not currently believed to be a UA target.