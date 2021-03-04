Back problems won't keep Wildcats senior Paige Whipple from weekend series against rival ASU

UA coach Dave Rubio said he thinks it’s working as Whipple is playing at 80% and 90%. Wednesday’s practice was one of her best, he said.

“If you walked in the door and you compare what she had done last year to how she practiced, I thought it was probably one of the best practices physically that she’s had,” Rubio said. “I saw her move and jump and hit like the player that played last year.”

While resting her back, Whipple acted as another coach on the bench. The veteran said she knows Rubio's coaching and personality; she even knows what he’s going to say before he says it.

“I think that sometimes (my teammates) received that feedback coming from me, maybe in a gentler way than then Dave might give it to them,” Whipple said. “I was just trying to be supportive and encouraging in the best way that I can, but also helping them with things that I saw, because I was seeing a lot more of what was going on the court from an outside perspective.”

Coaching could be in Whipple's future.