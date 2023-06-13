Four Arizona players picked up All-Region accolades from the American Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

First baseman Kiko Romero and outfielder Chase Davis earned first-team selections, making them eligible for ABCA All-America honors, which will be announced Friday. Shortstop Nik McClaughry and outfielder Mac Bingham earned second-team recognition.

This marks the second time four Wildcats earned spots on the ABCA All-Region teams and the first time since 2012, when Arizona won the College World Series.

Romero, a junior from Canyon del Oro High School, set the UA single-season record with 89 RBIs in his first year as a Wildcat. He also had 21 home runs, 17 doubles, 60 runs scored and a slash line of .345/.441/.724.

Davis also slugged 21 home runs, giving him 39 for his career and placing him third on the program's all-time leaderboard. Davis led the team in each of the triple-slash categories (.362/.489/.742) while totaling 17 doubles, 71 runs and 74 RBIs. He also tallied more walks (43) than strikeouts (40).

McClaughry, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, had a career year at the plate, hitting .325 with 71 runs scored, 23 extra-base hits and 39 RBIs. McClaughry posted a fielding percentage of .980 while being involved in 27 double plays.