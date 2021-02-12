5 takeaways from the Arizona baseball team’s intrasquad scrimmage, including an ace-like outing

5. A quiet place

Johnson and his team are used to scrimmaging in an empty stadium. They’re going to have to get used to playing in one.

Thursday was supposed to be the annual “Meet the Team” event. But fans aren’t permitted to attend Pac-12 sporting events because of the coronavirus pandemic, per league policy. Whether that will change over the course of the season – which will run through at least late May – remains to be seen.

“I just really want our fans and the families of the players to get back in here,” Johnson said. “It's a unique place, and I think we've won almost 80% of our (home) games in the four years and change that I've been the coach here.”

The scrimmage did feature game-like elements, including a pregame hype video, a public-address announcer and walk-up songs. Several players, mostly pitchers, sat in the stands so the entire team wasn’t crammed into the dugout. Two pitchers sat behind the plate charting pitches. The scouts sat in the section behind them.

“My gut is the first two series we will not have anybody other than scouts and media,” Johnson said. “My hope is when we come home for Wichita State (March 11-14) that we at least have the players’ families or a guest list for the players on both sides.

"It's important (for the players). It's important to the parents too. You think about the guys that we're coaching that are on the field, that's the most important person in their parents’ lives. This is supposed to be one of the best times of them enjoying the good work that they did parenting. The reward is to get to watch them play and be a part of this."

