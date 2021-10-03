5 things we learned about Chip Hale’s Arizona Wildcats at the Mexican Baseball Fiesta

“It definitely came out of the blue,” Susac said. “We knew there was a chance, just because social media always told you there was a chance. I just kept trying to do my best, keeping the team together. Special team last year. Some people felt that (going to) other places was the best decision for them. Just have to respect it.”

Arizona lost a handful of standouts to transfer, including Freshman All-American hitter Jacob Berry and left-handed pitcher Riley Cooper to LSU. But Hale and assistant coach Dave Lawn were able to retain a strong nucleus led by Susac, third baseman Tony Bullard and multiple pitchers with Division I starting experience.

It wasn’t a hard decision for Susac to remain in Tucson.

“For me it was, ‘This is where I made my commitment to; this is where I'm going to be,’ ” he said. “The main part for me is my teammates, building the connection with them. I feel like I'd be letting them down if I didn't continue ... here.”

Hale has made a positive initial impression. Susac said the culture Hale already has established has stood out most.

“He's at everything with us – 6 a.m. weights, he'll be with us,” Susac said. “Not only with us, he’ll be lifting with us.