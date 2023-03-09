After losing two home games against West Virginia, Arizona has reeled off six straight wins to close non-conference play. The Wildcats are averaging over 11 runs per game in that span. Arizona currently sits at 9-3 heading into the start of Pac-12 play Friday against Cal.

Here are five things that we have learned about the team so far this season:

1. Better pitching depth

Arizona coach Chip Hale talked all offseason about how much deeper the team’s pitching staff was expected to be, particularly in the bullpen.

Dawson Netz and Trevor Long lead the staff with seven appearances apiece so far this season. Netz has yet to allow an earned run, pitching in several high-leverage situations. Long has maintained his closer role from last season, having recorded three saves, which is tied at the top of the Pac-12.

Chris Barraza (1.13 ERA) and Eric Orloff (1.80) have impressed in the four appearances they have each made.

“The depth I think is there,” Hale said. “We’ll keep trying to get deeper.”

To that end, junior transfer Cam Walty from Nevada made his first appearance of the season on Tuesday against Grand Canyon after being held out to start the season because of injury.

2. LaLiberte, Splaine holding their own

It is never easy to replace a player of the caliber of Daniel Susac, but Cameron LaLiberte and Tommy Splaine have done well so far.

LaLiberte leads the Pac-12 in batting average, hitting .471, while Splaine has recorded a hit in five of the six games he has started.

Hale expects to continue to rotate them as he has done so far this season.

“If there’s four games in a week, they’ll probably each catch two,” Hale said. “Is it going to be two in a row just because of the pitchers they’ve been matched up with? Do we want to mess around with changing that right now? Because they’ve both been effective with the bat.”

Hale has used lineups featuring both players, with one at DH, and likely will continue to do so.

The work LaLiberte and Splaine have put in has not gone unnoticed.

“They’re hard workers,” UA junior outfielder Chase Davis said. “They’re awesome teammates, great guys, very talented, and they know what it takes to exceed at this level.

"Regardless of who is in the lineup, it doesn’t matter. They’re going to do their job, and that’s what we’re most excited about.”

3. Improved defense

Last season, Arizona committed 66 errors, the most in the Pac-12. It's still early, but UA is tied for the third-fewest errors (10) in the conference so far this season.

“We have good infielders, good outfielders and good players,” Hale said. “That’s number one, and taking care of the baseball is really important to us.”

UA committed three errors on Tuesday against Grand Canyon, which was uncharacteristic so far this season.

“We’ll try to get back into our game this weekend," Hale said. "But when you have good players like we have and they care about defense, usually you’re going to be pretty good."

4. Davis picking up where he left off

There was a lot of hype on Davis heading into this season, with his name appearing on a number of preseason watch lists, including the Golden Spikes Award.

After his two-homer performance on Tuesday, Davis leads the Pac-12 with six home runs and has recorded at least two hits in four straight games.

“Coming off last year and into this year, there was a lot of pressure that goes along with it, and he has handled it really well,” Hale said. “Even when he doesn’t get hits, he is having good at-bats. He is seeing a lot of pitches, he is drawing some walks. I think his strikeouts are down from last year, and his hard contact is up.”

Davis has eight walks and eight strikeouts so far. Last year he had 48 walks and 66 strikeouts.

“I'm proud, I’m excited, but most importantly there is always still work to do,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to what’s to come, and I’m taking every single game and at-bat and second I’m on the field super serious. I’m optimistic for what’s to come.”

5. 'Hard competition'

As we head into conference play this weekend, every team in the Pac-12 except for Arizona State (6-7) and USC (5-6-1) is sitting at .500 or better. ASU started 5-0 before losing six of its last seven.

“We talk with all of the head coaches that we want to play hard competition preseason,” Hale said. “Wins and losses are both good for RPIs, so hopefully that will continue.

"We play good midweek games, everybody does, so I think the conference is going to be tough. From top to bottom, everybody seems to be playing well.”

Inside pitch

Right-hander Anthony Susac is dealing with soreness in his arm and is not listed among the probable starters for this weekend. Left-hander Bradon Zastrow has been pushed up to start Saturday, with righty Aiden May on the mound on Sunday.

Hale said Susac could be utilized out of the bullpen this weekend, or he could start Wednesday when Arizona plays on the road against Cal State Fullerton.