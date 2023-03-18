Arizona dropped its second straight game Saturday as a result of one bad inning.

The Wildcats lost 7-5 vs. UCLA at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles. The 12th-ranked Bruins scored six of their runs in the fifth inning, erasing a 3-0 deficit.

UA starter Bradon Zastrow, after three scoreless innings, hit the leadoff batter and walked the next hitter. Both had scored by the time Dawson Netz relieved Zastrow with one out. Netz then allowed a three-run homer to Carson Yates to give UCLA the lead. Netz hadn’t allowed an earned run all season in nine prior appearances.

Arizona grabbed a 3-0 lead on a three-run homer by shortstop Nick McClaughry in the third inning. It was his first home run of the season.

Garen Caulfield hit a solo homer in the sixth to make it 6-4, but UCLA answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning.

Kiko Romero and Cameron LaLiberte each had two hits for the Wildcats. Cam Walty allowed one run in three innings of relief.

Arizona, which entered the UCLA series with a nine-game win streak, will seek to avoid a sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday.