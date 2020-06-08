Abridged UA season, condensed MLB draft haven’t quelled Matthew Dyer’s desire

“Personally, I don’t get caught up in any of those lists,” Leventhal said. “They’re irrelevant.

“This is a draft where, more so than ever before, history and track record matter.”

Dyer has those on his side. The Glendale product, who transferred to Arizona from Oregon, played the equivalent of one season with the Wildcats (57 games). He batted .348 with a .440 on-base percentage.

After a slow start to the truncated 2020 campaign, Dyer ended it with a six-game hitting streak during which he batted .320 (8 for 25) with three home runs and 13 RBIs. Those three homers were one fewer than he hit in 168 at-bats in ’19.

“I don’t know where he ranks on lists or anything like that,” UA coach Jay Johnson said. “I do think the people that know, the people that are making decisions, probably have him higher up than maybe some of the media and baseball-reporting outlets.

“As a baseball player, I’m one of his biggest fans, because I’ve had the opportunity to see what he can do.”

The value of versatility

Perhaps the biggest reason Dyer is in a good position entering the draft is that he can play all of them.