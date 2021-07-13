Ace Chase Silseth one of seven Wildcats taken in baseball's amateur draft

Only one of Arizona's known signees, Las Vegas outfielder Tyler Whitaker, was taken early enough to put his college decision in serious jeopardy. The Astros took Whitaker with their third-round pick on Monday; his pick comes with a recommended slot value of $689,300.

The Angels' selection stopped a surprising slide for Silseth, who was ranked as the 145th-best prospect in the draft by Baseball America and 157th by MLB.com.

A New Mexico native who attended Tennessee and the College of Southern Nevada before transferring to the UA, Silseth went 8-1 with a 5.55 ERA in 2021; he averaged nearly 10 strikeouts per nine innings.

MLB.com wrote before the draft that Silseth "has an intriguing mix of pitches that could give him a chance to start" in the pros.

Kato was drafted by Houston with the 388th overall pick. Baseball America was high on the Hawaiian-born Kato before the draft, ranking him as the 250th-best available player. In 2021, he hit .350 with 16 doubles and 34 RBIs. The left-handed-hitting Kato also walked more times (43) than he struck out (34), an advanced skill for a college player — and something that's increasingly prized by pro clubs.