After opener vs. Tennessee, UA to face Fresno State, Michigan State in MLB Desert Invitational

The opening weekend for Arizona baseball is set.

After facing No. 4 Tennessee on Friday, Feb. 17, in Scottsdale, the Wildcats will play Fresno State the following day in Mesa before squaring off against Michigan State that Sunday.

The games are all part of the MLB Desert Invitational, formerly known as MLB4.

The UA’s season opener vs. Tennessee at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will be televised by MLB Network with a 6 p.m. first pitch. Game 2 vs. Fresno State will start at 1 p.m. at Sloan Park. The MSU game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch at Talking Stick.

Arizona also is slated to face UC San Diego on Monday, Feb. 20. The site and start time are TBA.