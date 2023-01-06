 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After opener vs. Tennessee, UA to face Fresno State, Michigan State in MLB Desert Invitational

University of Arizona vs UNLV NCAA baseball

Arizona's head coach Chip Hale, right, offers up a high five for Tony Bullard after he clouted a two-RBI homer against UNLV in their fall scrimmage at Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., October 22, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The opening weekend for Arizona baseball is set.

After facing No. 4 Tennessee on Friday, Feb. 17, in Scottsdale, the Wildcats will play Fresno State the following day in Mesa before squaring off against Michigan State that Sunday.

The games are all part of the MLB Desert Invitational, formerly known as MLB4.

The UA’s season opener vs. Tennessee at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will be televised by MLB Network with a 6 p.m. first pitch. Game 2 vs. Fresno State will start at 1 p.m. at Sloan Park. The MSU game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch at Talking Stick.

Arizona also is slated to face UC San Diego on Monday, Feb. 20. The site and start time are TBA.

The Wildcats’ home opener is Friday, Feb. 24, vs. West Virginia.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

