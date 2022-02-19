After ‘underachieving’ pro career, ex-UA star Brian Anderson reinvents himself as coach

A: “Oh my god, yeah. But there’s just no way to do that.”

What are the biggest lessons to be learned from your professional journey?

A: “I hate that term, ‘Tomorrow is never promised to you.’ But more along the lines of, ‘Hey, don’t always look to the future ... I can’t wait to get to pro ball.’ These are some of the best times, these three games right here. They’ll be looking back on these three games 20 years from now.

“This time with your teammates, going across the street in the freezing cold to work out with your team, that experience and getting to do all that stuff far outweighs ... the accolades that go along with pro ball.”

You played for Jerry Stitt and Andy Lopez at Arizona. How would you compare their styles?

A: “Both very intense. Very different deliveries. Coach Stitt will pierce you with his eyes, his eye contact. Coach Lopez has a way with words. He’s a very creative guy, probably one of the best public speakers I’ve ever met. He can absolutely melt you with his words. Or he can absolutely make you feel like you’re the greatest player in the world.”