All-time Wildcat great, former Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale named UA baseball coach

Former Arizona Wildcat standout Chip Hale has been named the baseball coach at his alma mater, the UA announced Monday.

Hale, 56, has served as the Detroit Tigers’ third-base coach this season. He managed the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015 and ’16 and also has extensive minor-league managerial experience, including with the Tucson Sidewinders. He never has coached in college.

Hale will receive a five-year contract and will be officially introduced Wednesday.

“I am thrilled and excited to have Chip lead our iconic baseball program,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a news release. “Chip has long been a member of the Wildcat Family as a former student-athlete and has always remained close to our university and to our Tucson community. He has played and coached at the highest levels of the game and brings an unbridled passion and enthusiasm to his work.

"I have no doubt that Chip embraces the 'Wildcat Way' mission we share at Arizona Athletics, and that he will mentor and develop future generations of Wildcat champions on the diamond, in the classroom and in the community.”

The finalists were believed to be Hale and Oregon coach Mark Wasikowksi, who reportedly agreed to a contract extension Monday to remain in Eugene.