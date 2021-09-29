‘All you can do is impress me:’ Chip Hale keeps expectations in check for Wildcats in Mexican Baseball Fiesta

What about offensively? What do you want to see from guys up at the plate?

A: “One thing we've worked on hard so far in the individual phase is, we want to put the ball in play. We want to make the other team play. We don't want to be a high-strikeout team. If anything, we want to be a high-walk team. We're gonna see a lot of pitches. We will have good strike-zone recognition.

“I think we're gonna have some guys with some big-time power. But we'll see. We haven't gotten into that phase where we're facing pitchers. The hitters tell you who they are when they get a chance to face these pitchers.”

What’s your stance on analytics? You have a lot of technology at your disposal.

A: “The analytics are great for teaching — when we do bullpens as pitchers, when guys are in the cage, when they're taking batting practice, when they're taking ground balls and we put the different cameras on them that can slow everything down. The Blast (Motion) for the hitters, the Rapsodo for the pitchers.

“Once we get in between the lines for a game, yeah, we'll know all those analytics. We don't want players to be concerned with those analytics when they're playing the game.